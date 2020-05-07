'Instead of bonfires, learn Kabbalah and light memorial candles'

The Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau has urged study of Kabbalah and lighting of memorial candles instead of kindling bonfires, a traditional practice for Lag B'Omer next Monday night. The bonfires represent the brilliant secrets of the hidden Torah or Kabbalah that were revealed on Lag B'Omer, the day that Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai died nearly 2,000 years ago.

Bonfires have been banned this year on account of the coronavirus and the Chief Rabbi says that honor can still be given to Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai by studying his Torah (the Kabbalah) and by lighting memorial candles to his name.