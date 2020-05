16:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Every breakthrough is a big step towards victory' Read more Israeli researchers develop 'Shalom Corona antibody' designed to neutralize the coronavirus. President Rivlin lauds 'breakthrough'. ► ◄ Last Briefs