'We will not open the Kinneret dam until next year'

Even as the level of Israel's largest fresh body of water nears capacity, the chairman of the Water Authority Giora Shaham has stated that the Kinneret's Degania Dam that holds back the rising Kinneret from overflow will not be opened. "The opening of this dam will take place next year even if the rainfall is only average," Shoham said, noting that only two years ago the Kinneret water level was so low that pumping of water was nearly stopped.

When the Degania Dam is opened, water flows from the Kinneret into the Jordan River. Shoham noted that each cubic meter of Kinneret water equals three shekels so it is preferable not to channel it into the Jordan River if at all possible.