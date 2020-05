16:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Health Ministry's new directives for circumcision ceremonies Read more Ministry sets new guidelines for allowing Brit Milah ceremonies, allows 19 attendees including baby, mohel. All food must be catered. ► ◄ Last Briefs