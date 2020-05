16:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 72 Knesset members back Netanyahu to form new government The signatures of 72 Knesset members will be delivered this evening (Thursday) to President Reuven Rivlin. The signatures authorize Benjamin Nentanyahu to form the next government of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs