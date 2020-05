16:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Doctor is in the house for women's issues Dr. Chana Katan, a renowned gynecologist who has dealt with women's issues surrounding fertility and marital relations, especially in the ultra--orthodox community, is now offering her services via telephone based on her experience communicating with patients during the corona crisis. She can be reached at 08-6338452. ► ◄ Last Briefs