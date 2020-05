16:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Holland: Death toll from Covid-19 reaches 5,288 The death toll in Holland from Covid-19 has now risen to 5,288 after 84 deaths in the last twenty-four hours were recorded. During the same period, 455 new cases of the virus were diagnosed. ► ◄ Last Briefs