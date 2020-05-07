15:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Gaza resident charged with funding terror in Judea and Samaria A Gaza resident is charged with transferring funds to Judea and Samaria in support of Hamas terrorist activities in these areas. According to the indictment, defendant Zahir Arafat, 43, taking advantage of an Israeli entry permit he was granted, transferred about NIS 100,000 from the Gaza Strip to Judea and Samaria for Hamas, knowing that these funds were intended for terrorist activities. ► ◄ Last Briefs