Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 'Your breakthrough is a major step towards victory' Hailing the Institute for Biological Research today in Nes Ziona, President Reuven Rivlin declared during a visit to the Institute with Defense MInister Bennett: "Your breakthrough is a major step towards victory." The Institute has

succeeded in extracting antibodies from blood plasma that can be used for treatment of patients infected with Covid-19.