15:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 MDA preparing for this year's limited Lag BaOmer events at Meron Amid coronavirus pandemic, medical teams preparing for scaled-down festivities at Meron in northern Israel.