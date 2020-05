15:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Water no long needs to be boiled before use in Lower Galilee community The water in Alonei Abba, a moshav or farming community in the Jezreel Valley in Lower Galilee, no longer needs to be boiled before drinking or cooking. The water delivery network took steps to improve the water quality in the community and tests of the water show indicate it is now back to normal. ► ◄ Last Briefs