14:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 MK Yaalon: We knew negotiations were going on behind our backs Head of the Telem faction of Yesh Atid-Telem, MK Moshe Yaalon, admitted in an interview on the Knesset Channel that, "We found out on two occasions that negotiations were going on behind our backs. On the second occasion, I asked for confirmation but the people involved denied it. Then, the next morning, I told Gantz - don't cause the breakup of Blue & White."