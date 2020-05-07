Iran accused of spreading Covid-19 via Iran-China flights

The Gatestone Institute has reported on allegations that Iran has been partly responsible for the spread of Covid-19 throughout the Middle East, continuing to run flights to and from China even when the danger was already known.

According to the BBC, sources within Iran's "Mahan Air" stated that dozens of the airline's cabin crew members displayed symptoms of coronavirus after working on flights to and from China, but when they tried to raise concerns within the management, they were silenced.

The Gatestone Institute notes that Iran is currently hoping to receive a $5 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund, and that if the allegations of irresponsible behavior are substantiated, the IMF may refuse to grant the funds.