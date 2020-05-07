Europe: Calls to domestic violence hotlines up by 60% during lockdown

Following multiple reports over the past weeks of an increase in marital strife and domestic violence during periods of lockdown, The Guardian reports that calls to domestic violence hotlines in Europe are up by as much as 60%, due not only to the stress of close confinement but also to an increase in alcohol and drug abuse.

According to the WHO's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, online inquiries to violence prevention hotlines have increased by up to five times. He noted that countries were dealing with the issue in various ways, including creating apps to enable people to call for help without the need to make a phone call, converting hotels into shelters, and limiting the sale of alcohol.