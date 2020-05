14:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Technical error on Tax Authority website A technical error has occurred on the website of the Israel Tax Authorities. Around 30,000 self-employed workers who registered yesterday in order to receive a government grant will now need to re-register in order to receive compensation promised by the government, for seeing their earnings drop by at least 25% due to the coronavirus crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs