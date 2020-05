14:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 In need of consolation? Look no further than the Amadeus Quartet Read more One silver lining, this UK author and editor writes, in the darkness of war, was the arrival in Britain of Jewish refugees. For VE Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs