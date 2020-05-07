Third Russian doctor has fallen from window - 2 dead, 1 injured

A third Russian doctor has fallen from a hospital window in recent weeks, The Washington Post reports, noting that whereas the first two died of their injuries, the latest fall only suffered a fractured skull.

Shortly before his fall from a second-floor window, Alexander Shulepov's colleague had made a video in which he stated that Shulepov had just tested positive for coronavirus, but that "the head doctor forces us to continue working." A few days later, Shulepov was released from his duties and admitted to hospital - he is now recovering from his head injuries.

Natalya Lebedeva was not so lucky; she died after falling from a window of the hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19. The next day, another Russian doctor fell from the window of her fifth-floor office. According to The Washington Post, the fall is alleged to have come right after she took part in a conference call with regional health officials during which she protested a lack of PPE in Russian hospitals.

So far, there are around 170,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Russia, and more than 1,500 people have died. Of these, around 110 are known to have been medical personnel, a far higher percentage of fatalities than in other countries. Russian health authorities do not officially document the deaths of medical personnel, but their colleagues have recorded their deaths on an online "memory list."