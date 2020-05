12:48 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Students from Arab sector to resume classes next week Students from the Arab sector are to resume learning next Sunday. The decision to allow them to return to school was reached between the various relevant government authorities as well as representatives from the Arab sector. ► ◄ Last Briefs