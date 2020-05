12:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Pesach Sheni: The world can change Read more A second Passover? We just celebrated Pesach a month ago and many of us never heard of a Second Pesach - a special kind of second chance. ► ◄ Last Briefs