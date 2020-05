The full Knesset has voted its approval on the second and third readings of amendments to the Basic Law. 71 MKs voted in favor and 37 opposed.

The new legislation includes an amendment to the law funding parties, which will enable the new "Derech Eretz" faction (composed of MKs Tzvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel, who broke away from the Telem party) to receive official funding.