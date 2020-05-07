'A legacy of drawing people closer and bringing about unity'

MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) has paid tribute to Rabbi Nahum Eliezer Rabinovitch, one of the senior rabbis of the National-Religious community, who passed away yesterday.

"Rabbi Rabinovitch was one of the leading liberal rabbis of the day," he said. "He was always attentive to the needs of the community, and was not afraid to give his opinion on many important issues such as the excessive stringencies of the Chief Rabbinate on conversions. His legacy will remain with us and will serve as an example of how to draw people closer and bring about unity between the various streams of Israeli society."