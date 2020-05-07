High schools, yeshivas, higher education to resume

The Health Ministry has given its approval for a plan for the resumption of classes in high school grades, yeshivas, and institutes of higher learning. Students concerned will be obligated to remain in their institutions for 14 consecutive days without leaving, and any student who has a close family member who is sick with coronavirus or is in quarantine is prohibited from returning to his institution.

Students will have to undergo testing for fever every day, and if they begin to exhibit signs of coronavirus they will be sent home pending further testing.

Each group will be comprised of just 26 students, divided into rooms in which no more than 5 students may study at one time, keeping a distance of at least 2 meters between them.

Education Minister Rafi Peretz stated: "I am happy that our efforts have borne fruit and that students will be able to resume their studies. We did our best to balance the needs of students with the demands of the Health Ministry."