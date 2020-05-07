'Netanyahu has finally succeeded in destroying the rule of law'

MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) has sharply criticized the Knesset's vote in favor of amending the Basic Law.

"The rotation law has passed, mere hours after the Supreme Court's ruling," he said. "Netanyahu has succeeded in his plot to dismantle what remains of democracy. He has finally managed to destroy the rule of law, and has instilled such fear in the Supreme Court that it does not dare to intervene. Together with the person who claimed that he presented an alternative [i.e. Gantz], they are destroying the little bit of power that remained in the hands of the opposition. This Netanyahu-Gantz government presents a clear danger, and we will fight it to the end."