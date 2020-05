11:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Man electrocuted on Beit Shemesh building site A 28-year-old laborer has been electrocuted at a building site in Beit Shemesh. MDA responders took him to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in moderate condition with burns to the upper part of his body. ► ◄ Last Briefs