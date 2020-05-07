MK Lapid: 'Never before have so many people been cheated'

MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) has attacked the Blue & White party for its intention to recommend to President Rivlin that the mandate for forming the next government be handed to Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi are now signing up the members of their party in support of Netanyahu as prime minister," he said. "Never before have so many people been cheated of their votes for such pathetic reasons."