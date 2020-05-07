'This gov't won't be any different from previous Netanyahu gov'ts'

MK Samy Abu Shahadeh (Joint List) has sharply attacked the amendment to the Basic Law voted on this morning, enabling a unity government under PM Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to be formed.

"Gantz has lent his full support to this corrupt liar and has done his part in promoting corruption," he said. "The establishment of this fifth Netanyahu government continues the policies of occupation and discrimination. We will continue to lead the battle for equal rights for all citizens. This Gantz-Netanyahu government will not be any different from any other government led by Netanyahu in the past."