Update: Just 7 new Covid-19 cases in last day

Updated figures from the Health Ministry reveal that just seven new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day.

So far, 16,346 cases have been confirmed, and of these, only 5,370 are current. 10,737 people have made a full recovery (defined as having twice tested negative for the virus).

69 people are currently on ventilators, and 239 people have passed away.

7,832 tests for Covid-19 were conducted yesterday.