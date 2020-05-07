Tel Aviv barber shops to be allowed to place chairs on sidewalk

The Tel Aviv-Yaffo municipality has come up with a new idea to help the owners of barber shops in the city get back on their feet, following all the disruptions due to the coronavirus epidemic.

All hairdressing establishments will be permitted to place several chairs on the street outside, as long as the chairs are placed at least two meters apart, and are right outside the display window. The chairs must be replaced inside after closing and care must be taken to keep the sidewalks clean and tidy.

No permit need be obtained in advance, until June 1, or longer if the situation demands.