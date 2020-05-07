Man arrested for attempted theft at Tel Aviv business

A man in his fifties, a resident of Beit Shemesh, has been arrested under suspicion of having broken into the offices of a company that is shut due to the coronavirus epidemic, on Nachal Ayalon street in Tel Aviv. He allegedly planned to steal several valuable items including electric bicycles and cell phones.

The man entered the building and then accessed additional rooms by making a hole in the plaster wall via which he made his way around the building, gathering items, before going up to the building's roof.

Police received a report of a break-in and arrived literally just as the man was about to make his getaway with the booty. He was arrested and taken for questioning, and today will appear before Tel Aviv District Court, when police will request the extension of his remand.