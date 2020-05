10:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Basic Law amendments approved, rotation agreement to be voted on The Knesset has approved the amendment to the Basic Law, and will vote later today on the second and third readings of the bill that authorizes the rotation agreement under which Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz will each serve as prime minister for eighteen months in the new government. ► ◄ Last Briefs