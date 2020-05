09:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Adapting Covid-19 fighting skills to achieve holiness Read more In the world before the onset of Covid-19, the entitled would sometimes proclaim the only rule is that there are no rules. Not anymore. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:May 07, 09:35 AM, 5/7/2020