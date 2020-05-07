Vehicle imports fell by 80% compared to last year

In April 2020, 1,531 private vehicles were imported to the country, as opposed to 7,735 in April 2019, a decline of 80.2%.

Commercial vehicles saw a similar decline in imports, from 471 last year to 128 this year, down 72.8%.

The decline in imports is largely due to a significant downscaling of production from the second half of March and through April, due to the coronavirus epidemic. The contrast between this year's figures and last year's is especially notable given the fact that the number of imports in April 2019 was especially low, following a high number of imports in the preceding month, due to changes in taxation regulations.