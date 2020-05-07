Ron Huldai 'ashamed that my country will have a PM under indictment'

Ron Huldai, Tel Aviv's mayor, has condemned the decision of the Supreme Court not to bar Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from forming a government.

Interviewed on Kan News, he said, "I am ashamed that in my country, there will be a prime minister with three extremely serious indictments hanging over his head. And I am angry at all those who lent a hand to this happening - those who suddenly made an about-face and joined the government."