Preschools open next week, 3 days in school & 3 days at home

The Education Ministry has published an announcement clarifying the arrangements made for the reopening of preschools next week (ages 2-6).

The announcement notes that the plan already outlined remains unaltered, despite any reports to the contrary. Each group of children will learn for three consecutive days each week, Sunday through Tuesday, or Wednesday through Friday. During the days when the children are at home, they will continue to learn via the national online program. In addition, the groups will rotate the days on which they are in school or at home, in order to balance the impact on parents.