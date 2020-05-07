MK Elkin: Will Bennett be satisfied with Health Ministry?

Minister for Environmental Protection and Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin was interviewed this morning on Galei Zahal and was asked to comment on yesterday's Supreme Court decision that allows the formation of a unity government.

"It was the right decision, not to intervene," he said, "and I don't see any need to praise them for it."

Commenting on the possible entrance of the Yamina party into the new coalition, Elkin said, "So far, I haven't heard that Naftali Bennett [Yamina's leader] will be satisfied with the Health Ministry given his demand for three separate portfolios. As of now, we're keeping the promises we made during the coalition negotiations between the two blocs. The next step is for each bloc to come to agreements between their members."