'SC judges admitted there was no legal justification for intervening'

Minister of Labor & Social Affairs Ofir Akunis (Likud) was interviewed this morning on Reshet Bet and gave his opinion regarding the decision of the Supreme Court not to bar PM Netanyahu from forming a government.

"The judges themselves admitted that there was no legal justification for intervening," he noted. "They respected the decision made by the citizens of Israel."

Commenting on the extension of the Knesset's term to four years, he said, "At present, the agreement is that until November 2021, Netanyahu will serve as prime minister, and then Gantz [for eighteen months]. We have yet to agree on what comes after that."