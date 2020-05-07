|
News BriefsIyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20
Forecast: Warmer today & tomorrow, cooler on Shabbat
Today: Partially cloudy, clearing later. Temperatures higher than yesterday.
Tomorrow: Partially cloudy to clear with a significant rise in temperatures. During the afternoon, northerly winds will strengthen along the coastal plain. Possibility of local rain showers in the evening, mainly in the north.
Shabbat: Partially cloudy with local rain showers, mainly in the north. A significant drop in temperatures to slightly below the seasonal average.
