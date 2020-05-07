08:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 MK Ginzburg: 'Best agreement possible under circumstances' Commenting on the Supreme Court's decision to reject a petition that would have barred PM Binyamin Netanyahu from forming a government, MK Eitan Ginzburg (Blue & White) told Galei Zahal that, "We reached an agreement that is legally valid and enables the formation of a government according to a unique set of conditions, due to the present situation. This is the best agreement possible given the current circumstances." ► ◄ Last Briefs