'We'll be submitting new petitions' says Mov't for Quality Government

In an interview on Galei Zahal, the head of the Movement for Quality Government, attorney Eliad Shraga, has attacked the decision of the Supreme Court to reject its petition asking that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu be barred from forming a government and that the coalition deal he crafted together with Benny Gantz be invalidated.

"This is a disappointment," he said. "A person who has been indicted on three counts should not be permitted to be a prime minister. It is not fitting - it is the equivalent of a terrorist attack on basic ethics. We will be submitting additional petitions in coming days," he added.