Private kindergartens to receive one-time payout from gov't

The Forum of Private Kindergartens, which represents most private kindergartens (for children aged 2 to 6) in Israel, has reached a series of understandings with the Finance Ministry regarding the reopening of its institutions next Sunday.

Among the understandings reached was an agreement that kindergartens would be given a one-time payout designed to cover costs incurred as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, specifically, the restriction on the number of children now permitted in each classroom, as well as other health-related issues for this young age group.

Kindergartens with seven to twelve children will receive a grant of 350 shekels per child, and from the thirteenth child until the twenty-fourth, the grant will rise to 700 shekels per child. Kindergartens with more than twenty-four children will receive a grant of 1,200 shekels per child.