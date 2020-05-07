Gas leak in Indian chemical plant: 8 dead so far, 1,000s sickened

At least eight people have lost their lives following a chemical gas leak at the LG Polymers industrial plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam in India early this morning. Thousands of people have been reported sick, and with most of them in serious condition the death toll is almost certain to rise.

Hundreds of cattle have also died. The gas leak has affected almost 20 villages in the area, with the odor detectable up to a radius of at least 2.5 km. Reportedly the leak has been "neutralized."