PM: 'Supreme Court respected the nation's choice'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ordered Likud ministers to offer their congratulations to the Supreme Court for its ruling permitting the unity government to form.

"It is commendable that the Supreme Court refrained from meddling and respected the choice of the people and the great majority of the Knesset," he said, reiterating his promise to complete the legislative process in the Knesset and honor his agreement with Benny Gantz to have the government sworn in next Wednesday.