News BriefsIyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20
Arab League welcomes ICC ruling on 'Palestine'
The Arab League on Wednesday welcomed last week’s International Criminal Court (ICC) ruling stating that “Palestine” is a state and the ICC has jurisdiction involving its cases.
In a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency, the Arab League said the ICC report is "significant" because it meant the ICC has geographic jurisdiction over Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.
