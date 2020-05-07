|
Trump: Coronavirus pandemic 'worse than Pearl Harbor'
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the coronavirus pandemic the worst “attack” the United States has ever experienced, and blamed China for not stopping it.
“This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center,” Trump said at an event at the White House. “And it should have never happened. It could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped in China. It should have been stopped right at the source, and it wasn’t.”
