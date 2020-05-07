|
06:25
Reported
News BriefsIyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20
Rouhani: Lifting the arms embargo is an obvious right
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that lifting a UN arms embargo on Tehran would be an “obvious right”, adding a veiled warning of unspecified steps Iran could take if the embargo is extended, The Associated Press reports.
A ban on selling conventional weapons to Iran ends in October under a 2015 Security Council resolution that blessed the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.
Last Briefs