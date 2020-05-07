Zandberg: Those who lend Netanyahu a hand are partners in corruption

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) commented on the Supreme Court ruling which rejected the petitions that were filed against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the coalition agreement between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

"I respect the decision of the Supreme Court. Even if it’s legal for a person accused of bribery to form a government, it does not make it any less stinky. Even tonight, those who lend Netanyahu a hand – are partners in corruption," Zandberg tweeted.