06:12
Reported
News BriefsIyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20
Israel holds international forum of air force commanders
Israel on Wednesday held an international forum of air force commanders led by the Israel Air Force. The commanders shared how they managed to maintain operational competence during the fight against the coronavirus.
The countries which participated are Italy, the United States, Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Greece, Norway, Spain, France, Cyprus and Croatia.
