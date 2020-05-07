|
Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20
Abbas spokesman blasts Friedman over sovereignty support
Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman on Wednesday slammed US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who said the US would support an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.
The spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said, according to the Xinhua news agency, "Neither Israel nor the US has any right or legitimacy to take steps that violate the international law and resolutions.”
