Biden: Keep 'two-state solution' alive

Former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told JTA on Tuesday that the US should press Israel not to take any actions that jeopardize a two-state solution, a reference to reports that Israel could apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Biden also told the news agency that as president he would resume US assistance to the Palestinians, reopen the US consulate in eastern Jerusalem and would seek to reopen the Palestine Liberation Organization mission in Washington.