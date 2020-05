02:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iraq's parliament approves most of the new cabinet ministers Iraq's parliament on Wednesday night approved a majority of ministers presented by Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi, after months of deadlock. Several ministerial candidates were rejected, however, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government. ► ◄ Last Briefs